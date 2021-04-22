Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,624 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.8% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 685 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 326.8% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Tesla by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 179,535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $119,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $738.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,120,426. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $708.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,477.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $642.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

