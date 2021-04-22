Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 27,532 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,532 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 40,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.80. The company had a trading volume of 528,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,780,159. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.55. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

