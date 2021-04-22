Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 3,645 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

BATS EFG traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.53. The company had a trading volume of 386,051 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average is $98.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

