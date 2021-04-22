Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 38,482 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,482 shares during the period. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF comprises about 1.5% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 3.61% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 499.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,492 shares during the period.

Shares of VSDA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.29. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,973. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

