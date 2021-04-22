Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 7,182 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $373.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.