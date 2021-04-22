Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,061,000.

VUG stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.07. 30,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,277. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $170.89 and a 1 year high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

