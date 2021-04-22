Great Western Bancorp (GWB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GWB stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

