GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE GHG opened at $13.16 on Thursday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after buying an additional 44,113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,134,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,607,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares during the period.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.