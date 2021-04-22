Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Cap of $57.28 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $57.28 million and approximately $17.63 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,564.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.31 or 0.04758546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.50 or 0.00507000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $916.89 or 0.01744305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00710897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.32 or 0.00561831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00066385 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.06 or 0.00449088 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.02 or 0.00254954 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 71,222,880 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

