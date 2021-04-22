Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells $975,500.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.99. 418,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,685 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 884,560 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 784,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,354,000 after buying an additional 675,706 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

