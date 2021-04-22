Group 1 Automotive (GPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $161.77 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,668.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

