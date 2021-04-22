Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.20

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.25. Grow Capital shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 2,022 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Grow Capital had a negative return on equity of 442.92% and a negative net margin of 127.90%. The business had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter.

Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.

