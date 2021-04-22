Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Shares Down 1.4%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58. 1,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Gruma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

