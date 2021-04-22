Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Insider Buys C$34,553.97 in Stock

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 1,100 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.41 per share, with a total value of C$34,553.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,200,553.87.

Guardian Capital Group Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 67,553 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,111,031.25.

On Monday, April 12th, Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 300 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,003.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 200 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.89 per share, with a total value of C$6,178.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 500 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,710.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 1,100 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,454.18.

On Monday, March 29th, Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 26,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.60 per share, with a total value of C$781,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 21,250 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$635,375.00.

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock remained flat at $C$31.03 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 486. The company has a market capitalization of C$860.77 million and a PE ratio of 19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.73. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$18.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

