Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.22

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.22 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 1381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $803,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $24,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Guess’ by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 212,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,446,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Guess’ by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

