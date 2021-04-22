Gulden Trading Up 173.3% This Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Gulden has a total market cap of $24.49 million and $1.70 million worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 173.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.69 or 0.00492632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000617 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 541,819,404 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

