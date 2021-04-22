GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.08

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and traded as high as $7.10. GWG shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 37,007 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $233.32 million, a P/E ratio of 58.75 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GWG by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in GWG by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GWG by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

