Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $301.47 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $178.14 and a one year high of $315.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.95. The company has a market capitalization of $858.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,918 shares of company stock worth $457,346,443 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

