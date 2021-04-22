H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.86

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.86 and last traded at $67.80, with a volume of 4358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.52.

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $424,668.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,627.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,070 shares of company stock worth $2,901,703. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 140,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.