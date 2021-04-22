Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 76,909 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after buying an additional 1,847,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after buying an additional 142,883 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

