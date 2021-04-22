Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 18,800 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 284.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Baxter International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after acquiring an additional 289,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,430,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $355,504,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Baxter International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,586 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,657,000 after buying an additional 82,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.91. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

