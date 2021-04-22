Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 5,000 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $365,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 118.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 235.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $879,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 205.3% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.85) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

