Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.28% of Veritone worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $843.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERI. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

