Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $128.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.39 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.09. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.