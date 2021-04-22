Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.08% of Trupanion worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $481,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,106.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,102 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,805 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,022.74 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

