Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases New Holdings in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.31% of View at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in View in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VIEW opened at $6.96 on Thursday. View, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $13.31.

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

