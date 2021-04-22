Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Raises Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 233.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $274.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.35 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 128.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at $436,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

