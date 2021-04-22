Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 10,000 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.65% of Willdan Group worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 280,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 31,925.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 195,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.12 million, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $41,883.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $314,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.