Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 2,000 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.05% of Allakos worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Allakos stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $274,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 20,247 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $2,509,008.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,460 shares of company stock valued at $28,807,367 in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

