Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 17.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

