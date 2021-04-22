Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.50

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 24055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

