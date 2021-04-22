Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €160.25 ($188.52).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HNR1 opened at €153.85 ($181.00) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €153.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €140.02. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.