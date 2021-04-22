Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.27

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.27 and last traded at $91.96, with a volume of 1552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on HVRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück SE will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.974 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

