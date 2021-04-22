Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.27

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.27 and last traded at $91.96, with a volume of 1552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.90.
A number of brokerages have commented on HVRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.974 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.
Hannover Rück Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
