Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.97 Per Share

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.974 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57.
Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.01. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93.
Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.