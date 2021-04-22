Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.97 Per Share

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.974 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57.

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.01. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

