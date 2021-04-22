Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €64.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 56.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €93.75 ($110.29).

Shares of HLAG stock traded up €7.10 ($8.35) during trading on Thursday, hitting €148.40 ($174.59). 41,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52-week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €133.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

