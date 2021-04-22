HAPI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $889,056.00 (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $89.41 or 0.00175458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HAPI has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HAPI has a market cap of $7.05 million and $889,056.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00018762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00092952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $351.80 or 0.00690363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,156.60 or 0.08156812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047152 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

