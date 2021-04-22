HARD Protocol Price Tops $1.45 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00002676 BTC on major exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $88.77 million and approximately $17.81 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 34.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00061732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00274413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $542.66 or 0.01001850 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00024290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.09 or 0.00646326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,795.93 or 0.99317823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.