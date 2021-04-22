Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HOG opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

