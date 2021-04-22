Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $48.07. 2,631,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,626. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 24.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

