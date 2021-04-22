Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Harmonic worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 150,922 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $778.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $131.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 59,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $474,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,265 shares of company stock worth $2,688,322 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

