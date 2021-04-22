Harmony Trading Down 46.5% This Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $748.83 million and $106.33 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00063530 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00070538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00015514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00090877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.79 or 0.00661173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,002,578,509 coins and its circulating supply is 9,409,622,509 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

