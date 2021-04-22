Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Stock Position Raised by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 7.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

HTRB opened at $40.71 on Thursday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $42.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.