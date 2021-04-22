Harvest Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.87 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $111.48 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $207.86 or 0.00415835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001704 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003027 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 563,624 coins and its circulating supply is 536,315 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.