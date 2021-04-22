Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.47 Per Share

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HWG opened at GBX 125.68 ($1.64) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.69. Harworth Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132.18 ($1.73). The company has a market cap of £405.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 40,029 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £49,635.96 ($64,849.70). Also, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07).

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

