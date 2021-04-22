HashBX Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $38.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HashBX has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00069781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.00711805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00094209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.87 or 0.08110874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00049189 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

