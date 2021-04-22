HashCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $209,111.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $209,111.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00068696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00020157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.25 or 0.00729393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00095469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,867.82 or 0.09005766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00049592 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.