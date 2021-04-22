Hashgard Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Hashgard has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $248,006.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00068466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00094116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.81 or 0.00700080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,412.99 or 0.08562527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00048267 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

GARD is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

