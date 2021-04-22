Hathor Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last Week (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Hathor has a total market cap of $229.64 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002447 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.77 or 0.00282788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004177 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00026669 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.89 or 0.00990110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.36 or 0.00686592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,063.57 or 1.00309908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.