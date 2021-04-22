Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Tops $17.86

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $251.01 million and $2.06 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.86 or 0.00033063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,022.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.77 or 0.04680988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.28 or 0.00518821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $940.09 or 0.01740197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.70 or 0.00695459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.36 or 0.00561541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00070998 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.27 or 0.00448470 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.59 or 0.00245444 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,053,154 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

