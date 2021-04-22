Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.81

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.81 and traded as high as $33.63. Hawkins shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 35,549 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $698.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

